JKUAT ladies win universities championship

Jomo Kenyatta University of Technology (JKUAT) are the overall winners of the Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) Women’s Championship held in Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Dekut) in Nyeri county over the weekend.

This is after they scooped 12 medals, eight gold and four silver medals, in the three days event.

The 11th edition of the championship brought together 15 universities competing in 16 disciplines.

“The championship is a way of marking the international women’s day that is celebrated on March 8 of every year and we come here to celebrate the young women in our universities through sports,” Hellen N’gethe, the KUSF communication director said.

JKUAT emerged the best in hockey, handball, volleyball, badminton, Karate, Tae-kwondo, chess and scrabble.

The University of Nairobi (UON) came in a distance second with eight medals, two gold, three silver and three bronze, while Zetech were third with two gold medals.

In basketball and football, Zetech University took home the gold ahead of JKUAT and Pwani respectively.

UON carried the day in swimming and tennis after beating their rivals JKUAT who came in second.

In athletics, Meru University took home the gold home ahead of Kisii University and the hosts.

Murang’a University of Technology (MUT) beat JKUAT 25-20 in the netball to scoop the gold, while Meru University took home the bronze after beating KIsii University 15-14.

However, Meru University redeemed themselves in athletics where they emerged the best with five gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

Dekut won four gold, three silver and one bronze, while Kisii University was ranked third with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

In softball, Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) bested Meru and MultiMedia University, who came in second and third, while in tabletennis, Multimedia University carried the day after a 3-0 victory against Chuka University in the finals.

Dekut came in third after a 3-2 win against UON.