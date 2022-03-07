JKUAT ladies win universities championship

Meru University

A Meru University player (left) vies for the ball with a JKUAT player during their match in the Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) Women’s Championship held in Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Dekut) in Nyeri county on March 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • In softball, Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) bested Meru and MultiMedia University, who came in second and third, while in tabletennis, Multimedia University carried the day after a 3-0 victory against Chuka University in the finals.
  • Dekut came in third after a 3-2 win against UON.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Technology (JKUAT) are the overall winners of the Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) Women’s Championship held in Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Dekut) in Nyeri county over the weekend.

