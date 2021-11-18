Jkuat all set to host Africa varsities cross country championship

The Fifth Africa Universities Cross Country Championship will be held at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) grounds on Saturday.

Jkuat will host this biennial continental meet in collaboration with the Africa Universities Sports Federations (Fasu) and the Kenya Universities Sports Federation (Kusf).

Fasu awarded Jkuat and Kusf the hosting rights after Guinea Conakry pulled out due to the prevailing political situation in the West African nation.

The meet has attracted over 200 athletes and officials from 10 universities, including hosts Jkuat.

Kenyatta University, Maseno University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust), Meru University of Science of Technology (Must), and University of Eldoret are the Kenyan universities that have confirmed participation.

The five will battle for honours with competitors from Uganda’s Makerere University, University of Ghana, and Tshwane University of Technology and University of Johannesburg of South Africa.

The Director of Sports at Jkuat, Peter Waweru, said the university earned the hosting rights for the event due to its good facilities and history of hosting high profile competitions.

“Jkuat is an ideal host because it has a cross-country course that meets international standards and, it has previously hosted high profile competitions,” Waweru, who is also an international football referee, said.

He added that Jkuat’s adequate accommodation facilities provided a suitable choice for the location of the games village.