Japhter Rugut: Man who built Adak from scratch

Six years ago, Kenya stood on the brink of being excluded from international athletics events as reports of doping among its athletes spread.

An investigative report by German freelance journalist Hans-Joachim Seppelt had put the country, renowned for its athletics prowess, in a defensive situation as past successes on the track were thought not to have been “clean”.

Despite the protestations from the Athletics Kenya and other government officials, only one thing was going to save Kenya: establish an anti-doping agency in compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) codes.

With time running out for Kenya to participate in the Rio Olympics in particular, former provincial administrator Japhter Rugut was asked to head an organisation that practically non-existent.

He had to start from the scratch, with just seconded staff and little to no experience on matters regarding doping. Thus began a six-year journey as boss of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak).

Rugut, who officially retired on Friday, explains how his experience in the provincial administration came in handy even as he immersed himself in research to understand what his new task entailed:

Q.The enactment of the Anti-Doping Act of 2016 and the formation of Adak is what saved Kenya from being banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics and World Athletics events. And you were there when all these were happening. How was it getting down to this job while knowing that whatever you did could determine Kenya's participation in the 2016 Rio Olympics and World Athletics events?

I found this to be a huge challenge. While in the course of my many years of public service, I have been exposed to many challenges, security issues when a District Commissioner, Mungiki issues when I was a Provincial Commissioner and many other challenges in the field including the many political situations we handled, this was a different direction that maybe I was not prepared for initially but which I took positively.

I went out of my way to study all about doping and related issues and once I understood what it entailed, we got down to setting up the structures to combat it.

We did not have anything in this country to deal with doping issues.

We had been exposed to negative publicity since 2012 up to 2015, particularly before the London Olympics in 2012, the Commonwealth Games in Scotland in August of 2014, World Athletics Championships in Beijing in 2015 also.

There were a lot of issues coming up in the international media and our competitors outside there were starting to cast aspersions that Kenya was not playing clean.

All these pressures formed the basis for the enactment of the Act.

Before even thinking about an Act of Parliament, we started by drafting the Anti-Doping Policy in 2015. Out of this policy, we got the Anti-Doping Bill which was ready by the first two months of 2016.

It went through the parliamentary motions and it was enacted in April. Out of the Act, we got the rules.

So three documents followed each other, the policy, then the Act, then the anti-doping rules. This was not a simple task. We burnt the midnight oil many times. I used to do a lot of research.

We committed ourselves to this, myself and a small team which I had requested the Ministry to second to this fledgling entity.

We were about five, to begin with, but we did all the groundwork, research that now informed the three documents I have mentioned.

Q.You did all these knowing the world was watching you?

The world was not only watching but also the time-lines were clear.

If you do not do these things by this time, then you are not going to the Rio Olympics in August 2016.

So we were fighting against time both locally and on the international level.

I had been the only person appointed to the agency. The others were seconded.

The onus was on this desk (pointing at the CEO's desk). We did it, managed it and by August we were in Rio.

The international community and the International Olympic Committee accepted that there is an agency in Kenya to deal with the doping menace.

We went to the Rio Olympics but there was still an issue of if we were able to do the tests.

We had the Rado - the Regional Anti-Doping Organisation - covering up for us in terms of testing and education.

After we came back from the Olympics, we were audited around the end of the same year by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) just to see whether the structures we were talking about were workable.

Apart from the Act, the policy, the documents that were there, were we able to facilitate education on anti-doping outside there? Did we have the resources? They were checking and confirming if the National Treasury was able to fund the agency so that it is not dependent on the parent ministry because issues of anti-doping require operational independence.

We were able to convince Wada by December, 2016, that we had all those things. By February, 2017, they were satisfied that what we had put in place was able to give us robust programmes for education, testing and others.

We hardly had a year to do all these things.

Wada continued to encourage us to develop better structures because even the best players in the field still have a way of improving their performances, same for us. Hence, we went into a partnership with Norway because they have been doing that for the last 25 years and they have the structures, the best practices, and the necessary knowledge.

Q.We are now talking of six years down the line, where would you say the agency is now?

In my view, a much-unprejudiced view, we are doing very well.

We have even been touted as the best in the region.

In 2018 we were recognized as one of the agencies which came from zero to 100 per cent in a very short time. We were barely two years old then.

Setting up structures, having a clear policy, having invested so much in education, in results management, so many on the legal and corporate side, be it communication or procurement, all these things were considered.

This ensures that when you are checked by international organisations, they can say you are operating as a fully-fledged body.

Take for example in 2016, we did not have an education programme and we were depending on the Rado, which would do one education activity in six months in the whole of Kenya.

But here is a situation where we now have education opportunities almost every week. Whenever we have a major event, we will have a workshop there.

We cover the institutions, the individual and the home. We have been able to do this in a very short time. I believe those are hallmarks of a successful programme, which we set up.

Q.In those six years, what would you say have been some of the low moments you have had at the helm of the agency?

The low moments will always be there.

A good name is mentioned negatively. A name which we are all proud of then all of a sudden you hear that name has been mentioned as having tested positive for a prohibited substance. That night you cannot sleep. I felt very low.

Q. Though doping remains rampant, lately there have been fewer reported cases of doping. Why is this so? Has testing been reduced due to Covid-19?

I will answer that in two parts.

Doping is still rampant and I think our figures for the infringement of the doping rules remain fairly high.

That is why you will find that athletics in Kenya is still in category ‘A’, according to World Athletics in terms of potential for doping.

The other way of looking at is also is that whatever we have done in the last five years is also becoming a deterrent in a way.

The threat of doping is still there. It has not changed much.

Q.There has always been a debate whether sports people who have fallen short of the regulations should be committed to jail or be banned for life even if they have served their term. What are your thoughts on these?

This is a fairly sensitive one, but what I will remind you is that Kenya is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code. We crafted our anti-doping rules in line with the Anti-Doping Code.

We also made amendments to the Anti-Doping Act in 2020, which became operational in January 2021 in conformity with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The code does not allow jailing.

Q.According to you, have sports federations been effective in the war against the use of banned substances?

I would say that we are getting good cooperation. They are helping us.

They have signed onto the anti-doping rules and the only thing could be maybe they are not doing enough.

Of course, we have worked very closely with Athletics Kenya and some of the other bodies, rugby for example works closely with us but we still want to encourage others who feel a bit suspicious of the anti-doping process.

Sometimes football has not been very co-operative.

Q.From experience, which is the most commonly abused performance-enhancing substances?

There are many substances that are open to abuse. Some of them even are very innocent looking ones that are used for medicinal use but the most commonly used in our case are norandrosterone, used for enhancing endurance, and erythropoietin, commonly known as EPO.

Q.When you look back, what were some of your highlights in your career at the Public Service?

I have been in public service for 35 years now.

About 25 of those years, I was an administrator rising through the ranks to a Provincial Commissioner.

We were exposed to many things at that time and I am satisfied that I was able to change situations and to bring change to areas of my jurisdiction.

For example, I went to Kerio Valley as District Commissioner in 2003.

At that time, all the people living in Kerio had migrated and moved away from Kerio Valley because of rampant banditry in Baringo and Kerio.

Within a year, because of the peace initiatives I had set up and also setting up more security masts, engaging the local community in peace initiatives and bringing in police reservists, we were able to reverse that and people were now migrating back to Kerio Valley.

I remember in one term we were able to re-open many schools and children started going to school peacefully.

Q.Just as there are high moments, there are also low moments. What are some of the low moments you have experienced in public service?

You can have disappointments or situations where you feel you did not do enough or failed to put up the necessary interventions.

Like the security situation, we face out there and we have people being killed by banditry in an area where perhaps if the proper information had come, you could have done better. It will affect you.

We had those moments, both in Kerio Valley which I mentioned and the Mungiki situation in Central, including the incident in Kirinyaga in 2009 which is in the mind of many people.

Q.There was your removal from the National Youth Service that caused a lot of furore. Do you consider that as one of your low moments?

(Pauses) Yes, it was a low moment, not in terms of the change. Changes are normal in the public service but how some changes are done would affect you.

There is nothing wrong if it is a normal change.

I left the Department of Sports to come and start Adak. That was a normal change.

Q.What next? You are leaving Adak at a time that coincides with public servants who are getting into elective politics also resigning. Could you also be headed in that direction?

I think the time of leaving Adak and the resignation of public officers interested in politics is purely coincidental.

Personally, I do not envisage an active life after this.

I have been working since I was 25 years old, straight from university in the mid-80s up to now. I feel that I need to rest.