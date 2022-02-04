CS Amina Mohamed and ADAK CEO Japhter Rugut

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed presents a certificate of appreciation to pioneer retiring Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya Chief Executive Officer Japhter Rugut during a farewell lunch hosted in Rugut's honour in Nairobi on February 4, 2022.

Japhter Rugut: Man who built Adak from scratch

By  Walter Menya

  • Successful establishment of Adak certainly saved Kenya from a possible international ban from sports, but Rugut reckons plenty more still needs to be done to stop cheating
  • An investigative report by German freelance journalist Hans-Joachim Seppelt had put the country, renowned for its athletics prowess, in a defensive situation
  • Rugut had to start from the scratch, with just seconded staff and little to no experience on matters regarding doping


Six years ago, Kenya stood on the brink of being excluded from international athletics events as reports of doping among its athletes spread.

