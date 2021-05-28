Japan extends virus emergency until month before Olympics

In this file photo taken on May 18, 2021, security guards keep watch next to the Olympic Rings while people take part in a protest against the hosting of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in front of the headquarters building of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Organisers said they would now wait to take a decision on whether to allow local fans at the Games until the emergency ends on June 20, just weeks before the opening ceremony
  • A fourth wave has prompted the government to put emergency measures in place in 10 regions including the capital
  • The decision means Tokyo and nine other parts of the country will be under states of emergency until June 20, casting fresh doubt on the prospects for the pandemic-postponed Olympics
