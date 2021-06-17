Japan ending Tokyo virus emergency one month before Olympics

The Olympic rings are seen lit outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The state of emergency in place in Tokyo began in late April and largely limits bar and restaurant opening hours and bans them from selling alcohol
  • In place of the emergency, the government will implement so-called "quasi-emergency" measures in Tokyo and six other areas until July 11
  • With just over a month until the Games open, organisers are attempting to build confidence that the biggest international event since the pandemic began will be safe for participants and the public

Tokyo, Japan

