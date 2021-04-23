Japan declares virus emergency three months before Olympics

People walk through Shinjuku train station in Tokyo on April 23, 2021, ahead of a declaration of a new coronavirus state of emergency expected later in the day to cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo regions.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The nation's virus outbreak remains much smaller than in many countries, but a recent uptick in cases has officials and medical professionals worried, even as the government and Olympic organisers insist this summer's Games will go ahead.

Tokyo, Japan

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

  2. James Mwamba: Our conduct amidst the pandemic is making life unbearable

  3. Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

  4. Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

  5. Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.