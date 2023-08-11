Is veteran handball coach Peter Mwathi on the move?

Veteran handball coach Peter Mwathi has crossed over to new comers Equity Bank from Strathmore University as the Kenya Handball Federation men's National League enters its third round this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Sources privy to the development told Nation Sport that Mwathi will however continue serving as Strathmore coach until early next month as per the institution's policy.

"He might be on touchline as Equity play Wakanda on Sunday and at the same time, guide Strathmore in the upcoming fixtures before proper hand over is done," the source said.

Nation Sport understands that Mwathi's new team, Equity, is largely made up of players who have cleared their college education at Strathmore in the last year.

Mwathi, who doubles up as the national men's team head coach, joined Strathmore in 2009 with previous stints at Kenya Polytechnic now Technical University of Kenya as well as the National Cereals and Produce Board(NCPB).

Mwathi is also the coach of New Hope, which is a team of players with hearing impairment.

On Saturday, KHF Super Cup winners Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) will open their title campaign with a match against Hospital Hill High School, popularly known as Inspired.

The high school students shocked Strathmore University 32-31 in the opening match of the season late last month.

KDF beat Cereals 37-35 in June to win the Super Cup title and team manager Yusuf Kipkoech is hopeful of a better start to the season.

"We had a great pre-season and we hope to pick from where we left. We are keen to reclaim the league title we last won in 2016. We want to have a perfect start," said Kipkoech.

Defending champions NCPB will be up against Wakanda, who did not honour their opening fixtures against National Youth Service (NYS), Engineers and General Service Unit (GSU).

Wakanda will then take on Black Mamba in their last match of the day.

In the women's matches, record champions Nairobi Water will be out to build on their good start to the season when they battle new comers Mountain Queens.

Nairobi Water humiliated Daystar 48-18 and 56-13 against NYS in their opening two matches of the season.

Queens will then take on Daystar later in the day.

Fixture (All matches at Nyayo)

Saturday

KDF v Inspired (M) 9am

Nairobi Water v Mountain Queens (W) 10:30am

NCPB v Wakanda (M) 12pm

Inspired v Daystar(M) 1:30pm

Mountain Queens v Daystar 3pm