IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport

Vlamirir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin. He announced that his nuclear forces were on alert.

  • "The IOC EB (executive board) has, based on the exceptional circumstances of the situation and considering the extremely grave violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past, taken the decision to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons who currently have an important function in the government of the Russian Federation," read a statement.

Geneva, Switzerland

