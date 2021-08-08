Inspired post mixed results in handball league

Musambai Brenda of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono of NCPB

Musambai Brenda (left) of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono (second right) of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) during their Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • JKUAT coach Franicks Njoroge bemoaned lack of depth as his main undoing.
  • "I don't have many players to choose from and the double ankle injury of Dolan Bwibo and Lewis Maraga hasn't helped us as well. I have 14 players at my disposal and not all of them are available for selection due to studies commitment, but I'm hopeful of a better ending in the season," said Njoroge. 

Inspired Boys posted mixed results in the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi Sunday.

