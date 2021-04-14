Inside China's gymnastics machine: the children training for Olympic glory

In this picture taken on November 12, 2018, deputy director of the national sports bureau’s gymnastics department, Ye Zhennan, talks to the national gymnastics team athletes at the Chinese National Training Centre in Beijing. This summer's delayed Tokyo Olympics, which are now due to start on July 23, 2021, will be the defining moment for Chinese gymnasts who have trained relentlessly since as young as age four in the pursuit of gold.

Photo credit: Nicolas Asfouri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The delayed Tokyo Olympics, starting in July, will be the culmination of years of training for China's latest crop of top gymnasts.
  • The pressure to succeed is high, after China's gymnastics team failed to win a gold medal at Rio 2016 -- just eight years after they dominated at their home Games in Beijing.

Beijing, China

