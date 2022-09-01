Indangalasia recover, fire warning shots in Western

St Joseph’s Indangalasia Mixed Secondary School came from a set down to beat Namwela Secondary School in 3-1 in the opening boys’ volleyball match of the Western Region Secondary Schools Games at St Peter’s High School in Mumias, Kakamega County, on Thursday.

Indangalasia won with sets of 19-25, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-14 in a competitive match. Namwela were third at the 2019 nationals.

Indangalasia coach Elphas Omoto said his boys were tactically superior despite the pressure from their opponents.

“It was competitive but we are happy to have won in our first match. Good technique was an advantage to us,” said the coach.

In another game, Sigalame High School beat Mbale High School 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18).

In sevens rugby, Koyonza High School beat Bungoma High School 22-0 while Butula High School hammered Ebusioli Secondary School 50-0 while Friends School Kamusinga High School drew 7-7 with Kolanya High School.

“It’s competitive and we are monitoring how other schools are playing, but we have started well and our target is to get into the finals and proceed to the nationals because we are aiming the East Africa School Games in Arusha, Tanzania,” Koyonza coach Eliud Okwemba said.

In girls’ football, Mwira High School from Kakamega County beat St Joseph’s Chakol High School from Busia county 3-0 in their Pool ‘A’ opening match.

Captain Charity Huku opened the scoring with just 10 minutes into the match before Phewnic Wamalwa coupled the score eight minutes later before Becky Nyongesa added the third.

“We are looking forward to good performance but our target is to play well and be in the nationals in Nakuru County. We know there are other good teams but we trust our build up that we have been doing,” said Huku.

In the boys’ football tournament, Mabunge Boys High School beat Kakamega County champions Mwitoti Boys High School 1-0.

Mwitoti had eliminated powerhouse Kakamega High School’s “Green Commandos” in the county finals.

In basketball, Tigoi High School and hosts St Peter’s Mumias Boys High School were the biggest winners.

Mercy Obare scored a game-high 12 points as Tigoi hammered Bumala High School 98-3 while St Peter’s beat Senende High School 59-35.

In other basketball results, Eregi beat Misikhu 36-27 in the girls’ tournament as Bungoma High school were 43-38 winners over Butula High School.