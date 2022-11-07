Impressive Kenya curling team earn chance to train abroad

One club and two curling associations in Canada have expressed interest in supporting Kenya national curling teams to become formidable sides in the winter sport.

This after Kenya impressed at the recently concluded 2022 Pan Continental Curling Championships in Calgary, Canada.

In the competition held from October 31 to November 6 at the Markin MacPhail Centre, the national women’s curling team scooped a historic bronze medal in Division “B” of the women’s category.

Though the national men’s curling side did not make it to the penultimate stage of the competition, they impressed with their brilliant display in the competition.

Curling is a team sport where players of two sides take turns in sliding stones made of granite towards a target known as a house. For the senior national teams, it was their first appearance at a major event in the sport.

Kenya Curling Federation president Laventer Oguta said the three curling organisations in Canada had approached them with offers to allow them train at their facilities, and also have their coaches volunteer to train the Kenyan sides.

They are; Bradford Curling Club, Toronto Curling Association and Calgary Curling Association.

“They are willing to offer kind support to us because they have seen the potential in the team,” said Oguta.

But due to lack of funds to cater for their stay in Canada, the national teams are likely not to grab the opportunity.

Their trip to Canada for the championship was funded by well-wishers and they are expected back home on Wednesday.

The national women’s side earned the bronze medal after losing 13-1 to Mexico in the semi-finals held Saturday. Chinese Taipei lifted the women’s Division “B” trophy after defeating Mexico 8-7 after a stolen extra end in the tough finals.

Nigeria is the other team that competed in the women’s event.

The teams faced off twice, with Kenya registering two wins which all came against Nigeria. The East Africans defeated the West Africans 9-7 and 14-0 on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

In their first encounter with Mexico on Tuesday, Kenya lost 3-10.

In the men’s category, Kenya picked just one win – an 11-10 romp over Nigeria on Monday. Guyana were crowned the men's Division "B" champions after beating India 7-6 in the finals. Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are the other teams that featured in the men’s edition.

“It was a very good performance because most of them have never played any sport. Also it was their first time at a world curling event,” said Oguta in regards to the performance by the Kenyan ladies.

She noted that their two-week training at Bradford Curling Club contributed immensely to their impressive performance at the world event.

At Bradford Curling Club, the national teams trained at no cost with two Canadian coaches taking charge on a voluntary basis.

While thanking the government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya for the support that they have offered teams, Oguta called on more sponsors to come on board.

“Curling is a very expensive sport and for us to grow, we need more support. We need to have our own training place and the required gears which are very expensive," she said.