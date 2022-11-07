IJF donates judo equipment to Kenya

It was all smiles after Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) received sports equipment worth Sh11 million from International Judo Federation (IJF) on Sunday.

A container that comprised 288 competition mattresses worth Sh2.1m and 250 judogi worth Sh8m was received in Nairobi from the port of Mombasa by KJF deputy President Duncan Chemiryo and treasurer David Walubengo.

Chemiryo noted that with the Sports Act requiring a federation to have at least 21 active counties, the equipment will be distributed across the country for development.

Chemiryo said that the donation was part of IJF’s fulfillment to develop the game, having released the first batch of 413 competition mattresses and 60 judogi worth Sh5 million just before Kenya hosted the Africa Junior and Cadet Championships in July this year.

One mattress costs Sh7,200 while one judogi goes for Sh32,000 before tax.

Chemiryo said the equipment will be distributed in seven counties where they will have pilot projects - Trans Nzoia, Kitui, Bungoma, Kakamega, Baringo and Nakuru with the refugee program also set to benefit.

Judo is currently active in Nairobi, Kajiado, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kiambu and at institutions like Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Police Service and Kenyatta University.

“Besides growing the game at the counties, we are looking forward to supporting the refugee program under legendary distance runner Tecla Loroupe and have a club at the Kenya Medical Training College,” said Chemiryo.

Chemiryo disclosed that IJF will in the next phase of its pilot project in the country second an international coach before April next year to help set up junior and cadet training programs in the country.

It will also see the Africa Senior Judo Championships being staged in April next year, an event that will mark 60 years of the game on the continent.

“It will be a great honour for Kenya to host another continental event after the success of the continental cadet and junior competitions in July,” said Chemiryo.

Walubengo noted that many countries where judo has developed are ready to donate equipment to Kenya but levies charged at the port are quite high.