Huge entry in Kenya Open Chess Championship

The 2022 Kenya Open Chess Championship will kick off Thursday at The Luke Hotel in Nairobi.

The nine-round Swiss System tournament will run from April 14 to 18. The tournament has attracted over 200 players from across Africa.

It will go down in history as one of the toughest Kenya Open ever to be organised, since most former champions have registered for the event.

In the open section, Kenyan Joseph Methu (2019), Ugandan Fide Master Harold Wanyama (2012 and 2018), Kenyans Ben Nguku (2016), Matthew Kanegeni (2006), Candidate Master Ben Magana (2004 and 2000) and Mehul Gohil (2003) have confirmed participation.

In the ladies section, Woman Candidate Master Joyce Nyaruai is the player to beat being the top seed in the category and having won the 2018 and 2019 editions.

She will be defending her title against the 2021 national champion, Woman Fide Master Sasha Mongeli and 2021 World Amateur Under-1700 Champion Madelta Glenda.

Also in the contest are Under-14 Girls' national hampion Angel Kagambi and Under-12 Open national champion Bernice Wambui.

"With over 90 players being rated in this event, we expect to have a very exciting tournament. While other players will be eyeing for the mega cash prizes, others will be working on improving their ratings," said Fide Arbiter Anthony Kionga.