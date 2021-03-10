How US sport is inching back to normalcy a year after shutdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team LeBron James is presented the MVP award after his team defeated Team Duran during the 70th NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on March 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Timothy A. Clary | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Twelve months ago on March 11, NBA commissioner Adam Silver sent shockwaves across the sporting world after dramatically halting the season following confirmation of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert's positive test.
  • The NBA decision triggered a domino effect, with baseball, soccer, golf, ice hockey and other sports swiftly following suit either by suspending their seasons or cancelling events altogether.

Los Angeles, United States

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME How football is helping Mathare girls realise their dreams

  2. Protesters demand 'justice' for Diego Maradona in Argentina

  3. PRIME New Harambee Stars call ups want to show their grit

  4. Tusker is the best team in the league, admits Kimanzi after winning award

  5. US athletes to be vaccinated 'well before' Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.