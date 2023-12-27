How Tong-IL Moo-Do helped Kenyan star Collins Ndunda stay in school

Mombasa-based martial arts star Collins Ndunda reckons he owes the success he enjoys today in his legal career to Tong-IL Moo-Do, a sport that that combines skills from various martial arts, including taekwondo, karate, judo, and jijistu.

Ndunda, one of the experienced Tong-IL Moo-Do players in the country, attributes his discipline, patience and hard work to the sport, which played a vital role in his academic journey at Kabarak University and the Kenya School of Law.

Ndunda contributed to Kenya's success in the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Championships that ended on December 19.

The tournament re-affirmed Kenya's dominance in the sport, with the team clinching an impressive total of 191 medals - 46 gold, 52 silver, and 93 bronze - to emerge overall winners for the 11th straight year.

Zambia came second with 23 medals as the Philippines (11), Iran (12) and India (six) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, on the medals standings.

“The game has taught me discipline and patience. Learning to punch and kick is easy but learning to do them well takes time and effort. Also, I would say the sport has made me appreciate hard work and reveling in it,” said Ndunda, who started playing Tong-IL Moo-Do 16 years ago.

He says his dream is to pursue his education in law, become an advocate of the high court and transition into sports law, where he hopes to join the sport in an administrative capacity.

He studied law at Kabarak University, graduated this year and will join the Kenya School of Law.

"Education goes hand in hand with sports. The highest belt level is black belt and I already am a black belt. But even black belts have degrees. Moving up the degree ladder requires one to help the sport administratively, by opening and training clubs and organising events. I want to learn to the highest level that I can,” added Ndunda.

But who inspired him to join the sport?

"When I was seven I used to watch a lot of Bruce Lee movies and wanted to punch and kick like him so I asked mum to take me to martial arts classes."

"So he (Bruce Lee) is one of my inspirations. But my modern inspiration is my coach and Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation President Clarence Ingalwa. His dedication to making the game as big as it is, is inspiring."

In 2009, he participated in his first competition in Nakuru and emerged victorious, winning the gold medal in the sparring category.

His opponent in the final was his cousin, Roy Bundi.

"One of the strongest opponents I have ever faced in the sport is my teammate, Samson Mambo at the 2016 Chungju Tong-IL Moo-Do competition in South Korea. I lost the fight and it is always fresh in my memory," added Ndunda.

Attaining the black belt at 14 in 2014 in a Grading competition remains one of Ndunda's most cherished achievements.

He has captained Team Kenya in multiple Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do events and won gold in the 2022 Mombasa Open Championship men's sparring category.

He won Silver at the 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Championships in South Korea.

Despite his success over the years, he admits that the sport has its fair share of challenges.

''Balancing academics and sports has been tough. I have struggled juggling academic responsibilities with rigorous training. It is a demanding task, but with perseverance and dedication, it is possible to navigate through."

The Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation (KTMF) said they are seeking partners to come on board to give scholarships to athletes for higher education.

Speaking after this year's competition, Ingalwa said helping their members pursue higher education is a crucial component of their long-term strategy to enhance the skills and abilities of the athletes.

THe believes this will help advance the sport within the country.

"Matters education is very close to my heart. By providing opportunities for further education within the sport, the federation is not only investing in the future of its athletes but also the growth and advancement of the sport as a whole. With our focus on education, we aim to empower our players," said Ingalwa.

"We already have a number of Tong-IL Moo-Do athletes who have graduated to instructors and are already imparting their wealth of knowledge and skills on the upcoming ones."

"Our team consists of both young and experienced athletes and will also help other upcoming talents. This is the way to grow the sport," he added.