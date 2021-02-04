How Kenya lost Sh330m in football tourney scandal

Kenya not only lost an opportunity to host a continental football tournament in 2018 but also hundreds of millions of shillings in taxpayers’ money, it has emerged.

Ministry of Sports officials on Thursday said they paid Sh330.5 million to a company that was to help with preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2018) but the firm closed almost immediately.

Former Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia said the government cannot trace the owners of Auditel Engineering and Services Ltd.

Mr Kaberia, under whose tenure the money was paid, told the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee that Auditel pocketed the cash without honouring the contract.

“I don’t know the fate of Auditel,” Mr Kaberia told the team chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

The committee is scrutinising the accounts of the ministry for the 2017/18 financial year.

Mr Kaberia was at pains to explain why the ministry paid for work not done.

The explanation that the firm had been recommended by the Confederation of African Football did not go down well with the lawmakers.

Security equipment

The Office of the Auditor-General said Auditel was contracted for Sh1.61 billion by the ministry on September 14, 2017 to install security equipment at stadiums.

The installation was ahead of the tournament, the confederation later moved to Morocco.

The award, itself a subject of an audit query, was to be executed in four months.

It involved re-modelling five stadiums – Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Kinoru in Meru, Kipchoge Keino in Eldoret, Nyayo in Nairobi, Kasarani in Nairobi – and 10 training pitches.

The 20 per cent advance payment made to the company was based on a security guarantee issued by a bank in Madrid, Spain that was dated October 30, 2017.

The audit report says the security guarantee was only valid up to February 28, 2018 and had therefore expired by the time of the audit in November 2018.

It adds that no evidence was presented to confirm its re-validation. The chances of the government recovering the money are almost nil, the lawmakers heard.

Mr Wandayi and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale expressed surprise on being informed that no investigations have been launched to establish individuals behind the company.

“So Auditel just picked the money and disappeared. This looks like a scheme for siphoning public funds. What became of it? Are you aware of any investigations on Auditel,” Mr Wandayi asked, to which Mr Kaberia said there were none.

The Garissa Township MP was not amused. “Are you aware that Auditel had an office in Lavington and Westlands but disappeared immediately it was paid?” Mr Duale asked. “Why didn’t you apply to have the company’s property attached? We cannot tell if this company exists. We could not even get it to appear before this committee.”

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo told the lawmakers that two Caucasian men claiming to be the owners of Auditel walked into his office demanding more money when he was appointed in February last year.

“Two men came to my office just before the outbreak of Covid-19 to get more downpayment. I told them I needed the advice of the Attorney-General,” Mr Okudo said.

“They never came back and may have taken me to be hostile.”

When asked by Mr Duale whether he was sure the two men he was referring to were the owners of Auditel, Mr Okudo said: “I had no reason to doubt them because they looked like the real owners.”

