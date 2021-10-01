How great-grandmother is keeping Indian martial art alive

Meenakshi Amma

This picture taken on September 14, 2021 shows Meenakshi Amma (left) along with her son Sajeev Kumar, practitioners and teachers of 'Kalaripayattu', a traditional martial art originated in Kerala, sparing at their family-run Kadathanadan Kalari Sangam school in Vatakara in the Kozhikode district of the state of Kerala.

Photo credit: Manjunath Kiran | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The great-grandmother in Kerala, southern India, has been a driving force in the revival of kalaripayattu, as the ancient practice is also known, and in encouraging girls to take it up.

Vatakara, India

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.