How Catherine Ndereba moved participants at GBV conference

Catherine Ndereba

Gender Welfare and Equity in Sports Committee chairperson, the legendary Catherine Ndereba, gives her presentation at the gender-based violence conference at Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale County on January 17, 2022.  

Photo credit: Pool

By  Pamela Wanambisi

What you need to know:

  • Double Olympic marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge said we need to instill positive morals in our sportspeople.
  • “Our society as Kenya is rotten. There is a lot of permissiveness; parents have abdicated their roles. Many of our athletes do not live their lives on the straight and the narrow. Athletes should be careful with the people they associate with,” he said.

Nothing could say it better than the tears that trickled down the cheeks of legendary athlete Catherine Ndereba as she narrated the pain athletes face as victims of gender-based violence.

