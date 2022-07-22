Honorary PhD for Kenyan-born British para star Anne Wafula

Kenyan-born British Paralympian and philanthropist Anne Wafula Strike has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Essex.

The University said the award of the honorary doctorate degree was to recognise and appreciate Wafula’s long journey from her birthplace in Webuye, Bungoma County, to Moi University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree and on to her new life in the United Kingdom where she became the first wheelchair racer from sub-Saharan Africa to compete at the Paralympics in Athens.

The citation read: “Today, as an athlete, author and sporting ambassador, Anne inspires achievement and excellence across a broad range of life situations, with a generous sprinkling of Essex Spirit, too — through her motivational talks and appearances, which encourage others to overcome their own difficulties and maximise their potential.”

A past winner of the BBC’s My Story competition, Anne went on to write her autobiography, titled, In my Dreams I Dance, published by HarperCollins in 2010.

A natural storyteller, Anne’s book charts her journey from Kenya to Britain, punctuated with anecdotes of prejudice, friendship, and motherhood, leading to triumph over testing circumstances.

Today, Anne is also a regular opinion columnist for The Guardian newspaper, focusing on disabled rights issues, and has written a number of articles challenging injustices and demanding that disabled people have a stronger voice in the decisions made by politicians which affect them.

The citation said Anne was a living example to all of courage, commitment and determination and that her startling achievements had done much to challenge misconceptions about disabilities.

"Although she now lives in Harlow in Essex, Anne was born in Kenya, and was a fit and healthy child. She was given the middle name of Olympia at birth, which turned out to have prophetic significance some years later. Anne contracted polio when she was only two years old, resulting in a later diagnosis of below T7 paralysis; this was to set her life along a very different path," it added, noting that the prophecy was fulfilled when Anne competed in Athens.

Anne said the award was important not only to herself but to her family and the whole community of people living with disability.

"And so, it is from a heart of thankfulness that I do not take the honour bestowed on me today lightly. And, I really wish my father, who is a great encouragement and inspiration in my life, could have been here today to witness this event. An event that is organised to celebrate and honour all your hard work and achievements at the University of Essex."