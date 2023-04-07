Hockey champions St George's sent home in Coast school games

Boys' hockey title holders, St George’s Secondary School of Kilifi were Friday bundled out of this year’s Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Games.

St George's, who lost their opening Pool 'A' 2-0 to Moi Boys Kasigau Secondary of Taita Taveta, failed to secure a semi-final berth after being held to a goalless draw by Waa Boys High of Kwale to finish bottom of the group.

Waa Boys secured second place when they edged Moi Boys Kasigau 1-0. St Charles Lwanga Secondary of Mombasa qualified for the semi-finals after finishing top of Pool 'B' thanks to a 2-0 win over Sokoke Secondary.

Another Pool 'B' team to qualify for the last four was Kwale Boys High who drew 0-0 with both Kilifi's Sokoke Secondary and St Charles Lwanga.

In the semis, Waa Boys will take on Kwale Boys High in an all-Kwale clash while St Charles will face off with Moi Boys.

In girls' category, St Charles Lwanga Secondary of Mombasa qualified for the semi-finals after settling for a 1-1 draw with Waa Girls Secondary of Kwale.

Another team from Pool 'A' to qualify for the semis was Bura Girls High of Taita Taveta who drew 0-0 with Waa Girls but won 3-2 on post-match penalties.

Defending girls' hockey champions Matuga Girls High of Kwale booked a semi-final ticket after topping Pool 'B' with the highest goal difference while St John's Girls High of Kilifi came second after a barren draw with Kwale Girls High.

In boys' basketball, Dr Aggrey High reached the semi-finals after completing its Pool 'B' matches with a 81-43 victory over Aga Khan Academy who also qualified for the last four, thanks to a 44-11 victory over Vigurungani Secondary of Kwale.

Dr Aggrey of Taita Taveta will meet Mvindeni Secondary of Kwale while Aga Khan Academy play Timbila High from Taita Taveta in the semi-finals.

In rugby 15s, Garashi High of Kilifi qualified for the semis after beating Kwale High 3-0 in their last Pool 'B' match at Matuga Girls High. The other team from Pool 'B' to sail through to the last four was Kwale High who had earlier beaten Shimba Hills High also of Kwale 16-7.

In Pool 'A', Oda Secondary of Tana River qualified for the semis despite losing 36-3 to Kwale’s Kaya Tiwi in their last group stage match.