Hnadball: KDF clash with GSU in men’s league

The match between former champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and General Service Unit (GSU) will highlight the men's Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League contests Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium Handball Court.

The two teams are unbeaten in the league which resumed late last month after being suspended indefinitely in March following an increase in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

KDF top the standings with eight points from four matches, while GSU are placed third with six points from three matches. Strathmore University who have eight points from four matches are second.

GSU coach Clifford Kiptarus is cautiously optimistic ahead of the match.

"KDF is a seasoned team, while GSU joined the league in 2019. We have started well and I hope we keep up the pace."

KDF coach Harold Mumbo was hopeful of a win.

"We will give our best. GSU are coming up pretty well and we cannot underrate them," said Mumbo.

Other men's matches on the cards will see Black Mamba battle Boomerang, while champions National Cereals and Produce Board face off with Thika.

In the women's matches, champions Nairobi Water and NCPB will be out to guard their unbeaten run when they line up against their opponents in the only women's matches of the day.

Water play Kenyatta University (KU) as NCPB welcome new comers Amazon.

Water and NCPB both have two points from one match each played.