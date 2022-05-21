History-makers Bosire leads Kenyan judokas to African tourney

A month after retaining the regional title in Uganda, the national judo team now takes their battle to the African Judo Championships starting Wednesday this week in Oran, Algeria.

History-making Perister Bosire from Kenya Police and Kenya Defence Forces’ Kelvin Munangwe will once again lead the team that leaves on Monday night for the continental event.

Bosire made history as the first Kenyan woman to win a continental title, a feat she achieved in Dakar, Senegal last year while Munangwe claimed silver in the men’s over 100kgs in Dakar, the best ever performance by a Kenyan man.

Bosire (+78kg) and Munangwe (+100kg), Lydia Barongo claimed silver in the women’s -78kg in Dakar last year for Kenya's collection of three medals; one gold and two silver.

Kenya had claimed only a silver from the continental event by Esther Akinyi in 2014 and a Team bronze in 2020.

Bosire and Munangwe both retained their respective titles during the East Africa Championships held last month in Kampala where Kenya hauled 17 medals; seven gold, six silver and four bronze.

Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) deputy president Sargat Chepnyamis said Kenya will be represented by 21 judokas; 12 men and nine women in the continental championships that will last for five days.

The hosting city, Oran, is situated 414km south west of the capital, Algiers.

The Kata category will open up the championships on Wednesday and will be followed by three days of individual weight category contests. The mixed team championship will close the event on Sunday next week.

A total of 31 countries will battle it out in the continental event.

Chepnyamis said that the event is crucial for Kenya since it will be used as a qualifier to Commonwealth Games slated from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom this year and the World Judo Championships due for September 7 to 11 in Poland this year.

“It’s also vital for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games qualification since judokas will accumulate points towards the Summer Olympics. Judokas get points for international events they attend,” said Chepnyamis.

Chepnyamis noted that to be able to qualify for team events at the Olympics, countries must field full teams of five men and three women at Africa and World events.

Already, Bosire, Munangwe and Barongo have earned direct tickets to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games by virtue of their performance in Dakar last year.

Chepnyamis said it’s through funding and sponsorship that they have been able to participate in these championships as he commended the government for their financial support.

Team Kenya

Men: Evans Omondi, Kelvin Nderitu (-60kgs); Bonface Mukonze, Carlos Ochineg (66kgs), John Nderitu, Isaac Likavuti (73kgs), Brian Kibet(81kgs), Johan Karimi(90kgs), Joseph Mwangi, Dannis Mwangi (-100kgs), Kelvin Munangwe, Jila Hassan (+ 100kgs)