Highway hold Kiwira in Feassssa Games opener

In Arusha, Tanzania

Kenyan boys’ football side Highway Secondary School’s debut at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games on Sunday ended in a 1-1 stalemate against home side Kiwira Coal Mines Secondary School at Sheikh Abeid Karume Stadium, Arusha.

Highway trailed at the break thanks to a Raphael Lucas header, but rallied in the second half, equalising just a minute after the restart through a penalty from Charles Foili.

Both sides had chances to win the game, but were let down by poor finishing.

The result means Highway are third in the group with one point and will need to be at their best to qualify for the semis. They will on Monday face Uganda’s St Andrew’s Secondary School, Kaggwa in their second pool match eyeing their first win of the competition.

Uganda’s Kibuli Secondary School top the group with six points.

Highway coach Fred Abuga was impressed by their result against Kiwira, but admitted they should have been more clinical in front of goal.

“We controlled large spells of the match and should have turned that into goals and easily won the match. However, it is a good start and I think we can build on this result in our upcoming matches,” the coach said.

Highway will also be hoping that first-choice keeper Paul Okumu recovers in time after he was substituted in the second half after suffering a wrist injury.

Highway, who finished second at the nationals, carry the country’s hopes in the discipline with Kenyan champions Ebwali Secondary School having no chance of advancing to the semis after suffering two losses in the other pool.

They fell 1-0 to Tanzania’s Katoro Secondary School on Friday, before losing 4-0 to former champions Buddo Secondary School of Uganda. On Monday, they face Trust St Patrick’s School of Tanzania eyeing their first win.

Earlier, the 19th edition of the games were officially opened by the Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa at the same venue.

He lauded the organisers for ensuring the games’ return after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

“These games have produced many talented stars who have gone on to do well for the East Africa countries and also improved regional relations,” said the Prime Minister.