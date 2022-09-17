Highway eye perfect start in football contest in Arusha

In Arusha, Tanzania

Debutantes Highway Secondary School will this afternoon get their campaign underway the clinch the boys' football title on day three of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games.

While most teams have already played two matches since the event began on Friday, Highway have benefited from a fixture change occasioned by late arrivals of teams.

After two days of rest, they come up against homeside Kiwira Coal Mines Secondary School at Sheikh Abeid Stadium in their Pool "A" opener Sunday afternoon.

Highway, who finished second at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two Games that concluded in Nakuru last Monday, will be eyeing a good start on their bow in the regional games.

Pressure will be on the Kenyan side to perform well with national champions Ebwali Secondary School on the brink of elimination after two losses in Pool "B".

Highway coach Fred Abuga believes his charges have what it takes to reign supreme in the region, noting that their defeat at the nationals will inspire them to clinch this bigger title.

"The lads are excited to be playing at this level and cannot wait to get going. We have recovered from the defeat to Ebwali in Nakuru and our sights are set on claiming the regional title," a confident Abuga said after the team's training session Friday.

On Kenyan sides, playing second fiddle to their Uganda opponents over the years, the coach believes it is just a matter of time before Kenya ends its bad run.

"Uganda has been dominating, but I think we are slowly closing the gap and should be able to check their superiority soon," he added.

Highway lost 1-0 to Ebwali in the KSSSA Term Two Games, their first appearance at the nationals after 40 years.

Kenya has only won two boys' football titles (St Anthony's Kitale -2002 and Barding High School- 2016) over the last 18 editions of the event.

Other teams in Pool "A" are 2019 finalists Kibuli Secondary School and St Andrew's, Kaggwa (both Uganda) and ES Gasiza School from Rwanda. The top two teams will advance to the semifinals.

The Highway-Kiwira clash will be preceded by the opening ceremony of the competition at the Sheik Abeid Stadium.

Schools from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the hosts are taking part in the championship that will run till September 23.