Highway, Dagoretti clash in high stakes football final

Defending champions Highway Secondary School will Tuesday renew their rivalry with Dagoretti High School in boys’ football final as the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games conclude at Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

After three days of riveting action, winners will finally be crowned in football, volleyball, rugby sevens, 3x3 basketball and girls’ netball. Revenge will be on the cards for 2019 winners Dagoretti as they lost to Highway 1-0 in the semi-finals of last year’s games at Lenana School.

Highway went on to lose to the final 1-0 to Waylight Secondary School, but the latter was disqualified for fielding an ineligible player and Highway crowned Nairobi champions.

Dagoretti coach Joseph Makokha is confident they can reclaim their title after last season’s heartbreak.

“The two best teams in the region facing off for the title, what more could fans ask for. Ofcourse we have history and that will definitely be a factor in this showdown. Highway are a good side, with good player and an amazing coach, but we are ready for them,” Makokha told Nation Sport Monday.

“We have improved with each game and totally deserve our place in the final. I am confident the charges will finish the job as they look to put behind the disappointment of last year,” the coach added after their 3-0 win over Brown Hill Secondary School in the semi-final at Upper Hill School.

Two first half goals from Joash Ayiega and Dismus Ongocho put Dagoretti in control, before a late strike from Elly Otiieno confirmed their place in the final.

Highway coach Beldine Odemba has warned her charges to brace for a “wounded” Dagoretti.

“We ended their reign last year and they will definitely want to exact revenge and that means we need to be at our best against the wounded opponent,” Odemba said.

“The lads are enjoying the competition and you can see by our performances on the pitch. It will be a cracking game between two great sides and I know we will reign supreme in the end,” Odemba added.

Highway were too good for former winners Upper Hill School, beating them 3-0 in their last four encounter at Moi Girls School, Nairobi. A brace from Kariobangi Sharks striker Humphrey Aroko and a late goal from Louis Otieno ended Upper Hill’s campaign.

The girls’ final will see holders Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School up against Olympic Girls High School for the title. Striker Patience Kasichana will be the one to watch for Dagoretti in the final as she hit four goals in their 6-0 drubbing of Kibera Girls during their last four encounter.

The other semi saw Olympic edge out Huruma Girls Secondary School 4-3 on post-match penalties after the sides battled to a 0-0 draw in normal and extra time.