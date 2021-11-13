Heartbreak for Kenyan judokas in Dakar Open

Members of Kenya's judo team pose for photos on November 10, 2021 at St Luke Roasters Hotel.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Five of the eight judokas, who took to the mat at the Marius Ndiaye Stadium in Senegal's capital, suffered elimination at the preliminary round.
  • Evance Omondi and Shagilah Ramadhan came close to qualifying for the bronze medal contests in their respective categories but lost to Ivorian and Senegalese opponents in the determining ties.

Kenya still harbours hope of clinching a medal at the Dakar African Judo Open following a difficult first day in the two-day tournament.

