Handball: Strathmore, Black Mamba maintain winning streak

Strathmore University, Black Mamba and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Saturday, won their men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League matches to maintain their winning streak at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Strathmore had to dig deep to see off General Service Unit (GSU) 27-25, Black Mamba overwhelmed National City Council Government (NCCG) 44-17 while Cereals beat Thika 43-23.

Strathmore lead the standings with eight points from four matches while Cereals and Mamba are joint second with six points from three matches but NCPB have a superior goal difference.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi admitted it was a close call.

“We minimised our turnovers and that won us the match. GSU is a physical and tough team but I’m glad we were a better side,” said Mwathi who doubles up as the men’s national team coach.

Brian Murangire emerged top scorer for Strathmore with seven goals while Christopher Mayende top-scored for GSU with a similar tally.

In the other men’s results, Buccaneers defeated Makueni Bees 34-31.

Makueni Bees coach Gerald Abunde said it was a match they could have won but their opponents overpowered them physically.

“Remember these are players from Mbooni Secondary School and for them to record that margin is something to be proud of. I’m happy we finally showed up today having given two walkovers due to logistics,” said Abunde.

Randy Ochieng emerged top scorer for the winners with nine goals while Richard Simiyu and Dalmas Ngithabe bagged seven goals each for the students.

In the women’s matches, back-to-back champions Nairobi Water continued with their fine run after humiliating National City Council Government 55-5.

Brenda Musambai netted seven goals for the winners while Timinah Barasa top-scored for the losers with three goals. Nairobi have six points from three matches.

In another match, newcomers NCCG search for a first win of the season continued as they were defeated by Amazon 28-16.

NCCG are pegged bottom winless from two matches in the 10-league team.