Handball: Newcomers Nairobi City up and running

Nairobi City Council Government (NCCG) begun life in the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League on a positive note winning 26-19 against Young City at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

NCCG, who have joined the league this season will take on last year’s runners-up Strathmore University on Sunday.

NCCG coach Wilfred Madara acknowledged that real competition awaits them on Sunday.

“We are happy we won our first match but they are new team just like us and therefore we didn’t gauge ourselves. However, the competition awaits us tomorrow. While this is our first time and we might seem overambitious, we want to finish in the top four at the completion of the league," said Madara.

“Well, City Council are known for wrong reasons in some quarters but our entrance in the league is to signify that there is a good side to it too. We have good players and we believe our presence will be felt,” he added.

Young City coach Jack Ochieng conceded defeat saying their opponents were the better side.

“We are here to learn. Remember the players are deaf and to score 19 goals is no mean achievement. We just hope the players will get better with time,” said Ochieng who doubles up as the National women’s and Nairobi Water coach.

Zedrick Kibet (9),Tyson Kangusi (5) and Robin Mosomi (5) emerged top scorers for the winners while Felix Otieno and Lee Kipkemei emerged top scorers for the losers with four goals each.

In other results, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 29-12.

Cereals took a comfortable 15-7 at the breather before they sealed the win after scoring 13 goals in the second half against JKUAT’s five.

Sarah Mabonga scored 10 goals for Cereals as Leli Delintoh and Rehema Asiko added six and five goals respectively.

Annette Barasa (8) and Esther Gathoni (2) emerged top scorers for the losers.