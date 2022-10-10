Handball: New Hope secure maiden win of the season

New Hope registered their first win of the season after they defeated Rising Stars 26-22 in the ongoing women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Monday.

New Hope, which is a team made up of players with hearing impairment, were winless from eight matches prior to this clash.

The win still left them pegged bottom with two points from nine matches in the 10-team league.

A visibly excited New Hope coach Peter Mwathi said: "The win has definitely boosted the players morale and this is something to celebrate. The team is here to learn and the progress is encouraging. I know if the team meets their equals in the forthcoming deaf games, they will be a total different team and the results will be good."

Rising Stars coach Andrew Juma, whose team had earlier won against Daystar University 42-27, was content with the mixed results.

“It would be too much to ask of the players who are drawn from Dagoretti Mixed School. We are in the league to gain experience so that we can be better when next year’s Kenya Secondary Schools games begin.

Again, these players stand a chance to get scholarships from universities due to the exposure, but going forward we will be challenging for the title," said Juma.

Lorsen Akumu and Florence Sanyisa emerged top scorers for the winners with eight goals each, while Zerida Atieno scored six goals for Rising Stars.

Amazon defeated Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) 25-18.

Lucy Kabura (six) and Esther Gathoni (seven) top scorerd for the winners and the students respectively.

In other results, Thika overpowered Spartans 26-21 in the men’s league.