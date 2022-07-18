Handball: NCPB make changes in technical bench

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) teams have made changes to their technical bench as the Kenya Handball Federation National League takes shape.

Former national team player Paul Pudo, who was the overall team manager, has been relegated to the men’s team coach, with Boniface Macharia taking over the managerial position.

Dunstan Eshikumo who was the coach for both the men and women’s teams, has been moved to the women’s side.

National team player Purity Mwangi will be the assistant coach for both sides.

Assistant team manager Edina Kasandi will continue to be part of the team, but in a different capacity.

The newly appointed team manager Macharia said top on his agenda will be to better the teams' welfare.

“Change is as good as rest. I’m humbled to be part of the teams that have continued to put our company’s name on the map. The men’s team are the defending champions and I will be keen to ensure the status quo is maintained. The women’s team, which finished third last season, will be seeking to better their performance,” said Macharia.

“We want to work in unison to better the players' performance on and off courts. I have found the teams at a good place and mine will be to make it greater,” he added.

Meanwhile, Strathmore University, defending champions NCPB, Black Mamba and Kenya Defence Forces men’s teams are unbeaten as the league gathers momentum.

Strathmore, who were not in action over the weekend, lead the standings with 12 points from six matches. NCPB, Black Mamba and KDF have 10 points each from five matches, but Cereals have a better goal difference.

Cereals won against National City Council Government (NCCG) 39-14, while KDF overwhelmed Young City 47-13.

At the bottom end, Young City are winless from eight matches.

In the women’s category, KDF won against New Hope 52-3 to close in on leaders Nairobi Water who were not in action.

Cereals, who defeated NCCG 49-16, are second with eight points from four matches, while KDF are third with six points from three matches.