Handball: NCPB launch title defence against Makueni Bees

Reigning champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men’s team begin their title defence against Makueni Bees as the 2022 Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League kicks off on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Cereals will then play Buccaneers on Sunday in another fixture.

Last season's runners-up Strathmore University will battle Makueni Bees in the late kick-off on Saturday before they take on newcomers Nairobi City Council (NCC) on Sunday.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi said they have learnt from their past mistakes where they started the league well but faltered when it mattered the most.

“This season things have to change. We want to start the league well and go all the way and win the title. Unfortunately, last season we lost a crucial match that could have put us in a position to win the title but we succumbed to NCPB. This season, we have changed our approach. Besides the team work, I have challenged individual players to show up when they are called upon,” said Mwathi who doubles up as the Kenya women’s deaf team coach.

“We will not underrate our opponents of the weekend but we are keen to bag the four points. We have played Makueni Bees before and beat them. NCC is a new outfit but we are determined to carry the day,” he added.

In other matches on Saturday, newcomers Young City will face off with NCC men’s team who are also making a maiden appearance.

Young City are the men’s deaf team that featured in last month’s Summer Deaflympics held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The team under the guidance of Nairobi Water women’s team Jack Ochieng finished sixth in a 10- nation event.

KHF Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi said they saw it fit to field the team in the league to keep them active ahead of the World Deaf Championships scheduled for next year in Denmark.

“There is no difference really. At the international stage, they use the whistle to officiate the deaf teams so why not feature them in the league. This will help them prepare, train and learn ahead of the World Championships. We pride ourselves in making this happen,” said Omondi.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) have a date with NCPB in the only women’s match of the day.

Fixtures

Saturday

Young City v NCC (10am)

Makueni Bees v NCPB (11:30 am)

JKUAT v NCPB (1pm)

JKUAT v Buccaneers (2:30pm)

Strathmore University v Makueni Bees (4pm)

Sunday

Makueni Bees v JKUAT (10am)

Young City v BlackMamba(11:30am)

JKUAT v Nairobi water (1pm)

NCC v Strathmore University (2:30pm)