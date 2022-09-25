Handball: NCPB hit KU to retain third spot

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Sunday beat Kenyatta University (KU) 39-18 in a women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Cereals, who took a 23-7 comfortable lead at the breather, remain third on the log with 14 points, same as second-placed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), but have played one more match.

Defending champions Nairobi Water lead the standings unbeaten with 18 points from nine matches.

Evergreen Sarah Mabonga and Purity Nyawira emerged top scorers with seven goals each, while Celine Wabuke (8) and Claire Wanyonyi top-scored the losers.

Cereals coach Dunstan Eshikumo said they don’t want to lose sight of Nairobi Water and KDF.

“We are on the right track and I’m glad we have wrapped up the first leg with a win. We hope to come back better and stronger in the second leg,” said Eshikumo, who doubles up as the KDF men’s team coach.

In the other men’s matches played at the same venue, KDF continued with their fine form after they defeated their compatriots Desert Scorpions 47-12.

KDF had on Saturday dismissed Rangers 37-24 and they are now two points behind leaders and champions NCPB, who have 22 points from 11 matches.

Kelvin Immo (13) and Wilson Gathimba (5) emerged top-scorers for the winners and losers respectively.

General Service Unit inflicted Desert Scorpions to their second loss of the day with a 39-22 win.

Once again, Gathimba top-scored for the losers with six goals, while Christopher Mayende scored with a game high 11 goals.

KU recorded their fourth win of the season after they secured a 37-25 victory against Rangers Club.