Handball: NCPB, GSU face-off in Super Cup semis

Defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will play General Service Unit(GSU)in one of the semi-finals of the men’s Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) have a date with Strathmore University in the other last four encounter after they played to a 28-28 all draw against Black Mamba in a Pool ‘A’ match played at the same venue.

KDF surrendered a seven-goal lead at the breather before they shared the spoils.

The Forces side however sneaked through to the last four courtesy of a superior goal difference.

KDF and Mamba had lost to NCPB in their first pool matches last weekend.

KDF lost 22-26 while Mamba were defeated 22-31.

Cereals finished the pool unbeaten with four points.

Gideon Kiprotich and Billycliffe Wanyama emerged top scorers for KDF with four goals each while Morgan Juma and Martin Ngugi top-scored for the losers with six apiece.

In the match between KU and GSU, both teams had tied at 19-19 before the paramilitary side squeezed a 33-32 win at the final whistle.

Morgan Simiyu(10) and Bethwel Kiprop(8) emerged top scorers for the varsity side while Christopher Mayende and Ibesen Mamba scored eleven and six goals respectively for the paramilitary side.

Strathmore top Pool ‘B’ with three points after they played to a 21-21 all draw against KU before they regrouped to defeat GSU 28-15 last weekend.

GSU coach Victor Siero said KU were a worthy opponent.

“Of course it was tough match and we gave as much as we received but at the end of the day, we had our way. I’m happy we have qualified for the semifinals and let’s see how it pans out,” said Siero.

In the earlier women’s match played at the same venue, Nanyuki finished the event winless after they lost their third and final match against NCPB 23-20.

Sherly Atieno (5) and Sarah Mabonga (7) top-scored for the winners while Millicent Nyongesa and Nancy Owaga scored four and three goals respectively for Nanyuki.

Nanyuki lost to champions Nairobi Water 37-17 and 30-17 to KDF last weekend.

NCPB will on Sunday play KDF in their final match.

Fixtures

Sunday

NCPB v GSU 12pm

Strathmore v KDF 1:30pm