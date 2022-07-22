Handball: Nairobi Water renew rivalry with rivals NCPB

The top-of-the-table clash pitting defending champions Nairobi Water against National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) highlights this weekend’s Kenya Handball Federation women’s National League matches at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Both sides are unbeaten heading into Saturday's clash.

Leaders Nairobi Water have 10 points from five matches while second-placed Cereals have eight points from four matches.

Nairobi Water are favourites to win if history is anything to go by.

A win for Nairobi Water will hand them a four-point cushion at the top and allow Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to leapfrog Cereals on the standings.

KDF are third and unbeaten with six points from three matches. They will be in action on Sunday against Net Navigators.

The last meeting between the two rivals saw Nairobi Water thump Cereals 32-19 during KHF Super Cup early this year but newly appointed team’s administrator Boniface Macharia said the players are ready to upset the form book.

“It will be a tough match but we have prepared well. We have played second fiddle to Nairobi Water for a while now and I hope things will change this time around. The match is important to both teams and let’s just wait and see how it goes," said Macharia.

On the other hand, Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng was confident saying he doesn’t see the script changing.

“Cereals might have new players but I don't expect a stiff challenge from them. I look forward to a comfortable win and hopefully our defence which has been shaky works better,” said Ochieng who doubles up as the national women’s and Young City club coach.

In other matches on Saturday, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will play New Hope with both teams seeking their first wins of the season.

The students are placed eighth without a point after four matches in the 10-team league while New Hope are second from bottom having played three matches.

Net Navigators will start their title campaign against the winless National City Council Government (NCCG) who are pegged bottom.

In the men’s league, General Service Unit (GSU) have a date with Boomerang while JKUAT welcome Thika.

Fixtures

Saturday

Thika v JKUAT (M) (9am)

Net Navigators v Amazon (W) (10:30am)

New Hope v JKUAT (W) (12pm)

NCPB v Nairobi Water (W) (1:30pm)

NCCG v Net Navigators (W) (3pm)

Boomerang v GSU (M) (4:30pm)

Sunday

Boomerang v Makueni Bees (M) (9am)

Net Navigators v KDF (W) (10:30am)

TUK v Thika (M) (12pm)

Boomarang v NCCG (M) (1:30pm)

JKUAT v Amazon (W) (3pm)