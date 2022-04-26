Handball: Men's Africa Cup of Nations moved

The Africa Men’s Senior Handball Nations Cup has been rescheduled for July 9-19 in Cairo, Egypt.

The African Handball Confederation (CAHB) had previously set June 22 to July 2 as the dates for the biennial event with Morocco the host nation.

The African body changed the dates and hosts altogether due to a potential Algerian boycott after Morocco had proposed matches to be held in occupied and self- governing Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic territory.

Kenya, who will be making their fourth appearance are keen to better their performance after they placed 11th in the 12-nation event held in Tunisia in 2020. Egypt won the title.

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi said plans are underway to assemble a provisional squad.

“The Super Cup event that was held last month at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi gave the selection panel a clear indication of who they will consider working with. And also the regular season scheduled to begin mid next month will give the selection panel options,” offered Omondi.

“It’s unfortunate that some players perform well locally but when they are given a platform at the international stage they flop. We intend to field a strong team for the Egypt event and hopefully our performance will be better,” he added.

National Cereals and Produce Board and Nairobi Water defended the men’s and women’s Super Cup titles respectively.

The top four countries at the completion of the event will qualify for the World Championships to be co-hosted by Sweden and Poland next year.

Algeria, Angola, Cape Verde, Cameroon. Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea and Gabon will be jostling for the four tickets up for grabs.