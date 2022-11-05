Handball league: No-show Daystar irk Nairobi Water coach

Defending champions Nairobi Water on Saturday consolidated their lead at the top of the Kenyan Handball Federation women’s National League table after their opponents Daystar University failed to show up for the match at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The record champions remain unbeaten with 24points from 12 matches.

A disappointed Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said: "While the two points are important, it would have been good if we bagged the points on the field. We had trained and it’s unfortunate we would not gauge ourselves.”

In the other women’s league match, Rangers overwhelmed New Hope 40-17.

New Hope had scored only six goals in the first half against the visitors who had netted 21.

New Hope showed improvement in the second half as they bagged 11 more goals but they were not enough.

Naomi Muyoka (10) and Belinda Mulongo (6) were top scorers for the winners while Florence Sanyisa (7) and Faith Jerobon (5) emerged top scorers for New Hope.

In the men’s league, University of Eldoret Pippers recorded mixed results in their busy weekend.

Pippers defeated National County Council Government 28-25 before they fell to Buccaneers 45-25.

The students will Sunday line up against defending champions Nationals Cereals and Produce Board and Black Mamba in two tough matches.

Daniel Ombasa and Nehemiah Kosgei netted seven goals each for the students while Gibson Lunari and Jim Korollah each scored five goals for the Nairobi County side.

Kosgei once again top-scored for the students with nine goals against Buccaneers, while Randy Ochieng(8), Fortune Isaac(8) and Jectone Oyugi emerged top scorers for Buccaneers.

Strathmore University saw off Boomerang 37-22. Brian Murangiri and Josphat Oigo scored eight and nine goals for winners and losing side respectively.