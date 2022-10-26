Handball: Kenyan sides shine in Zone Five Championship

Kenya under-18 boys' team Wednesday thrashed Sudan 57-9 to book an early semi-final slot with a game to spare as the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone Five Championship entered Day Two at the Nyayo National Satdium.

Kenya thrashed Djibouti 59-11 on Tuesday and will complete their pool “B” fixtures with a tie against Ethiopia on Thursday.

The hosts dominated the match from the first whistle and took a comfortable 26-7 lead at the breather.

Related Mixed results for Kenya as Zone Five handball tourney starts Other Sports

Sudan, who offered little resistance, managed to score two goals only in the second half as their opponents strolled to the win and importantly, a place in the last four.

Yusuf Bwoka and Mathew Kiprop emerged top scorers for the home team with 12 and eight goals while, Lual Chol (3) and Jhon Legge (2) netted for the visitors.

Kenya coach Gerald Abunde remains optimistic of finishing the preliminary matches unbeaten.

“We have had a good start to this championship and we hope to end it on a high note. Once again, we had an easy match today but I know real competition awaits us going forward. Every department is working and we can only hope for the best,” said Abunde.

On the other hand, Kenya U-20 men’s team bounced back to winning ways with a 49-15 win against Sudan at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata after they had lost to Burundi 25-28 in their opening pool “A” match on Tuesday.

The side coached by former international Brian Mathew will Thursday play neighbors Uganda in a must-win match as they seek a spot in the semis.

The top two teams in each category will proceed to the semi-finals.

In the earlier match played at the Ulinzi Complex, Burundi qualified for the semi-finals after they saw off Uganda 50-46 in a closely contested affair.

Burundi will now play Sudan on Thursday in thier final pool match.

Benin Ndayiragije (12) and Holly Ciza (11) top scored for Burundi, while Nobert Okoliming and Keith Begumisa netted 11 and nine goals for Uganda.

Kenya are the defending champions in the U-20 category, while they placed fourth in the U-18 event.