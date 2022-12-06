Handball: Kenyan sides make winning starts in regional event

Nairobi Water Queens launched their title defence at the East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECAHF) Club Championships on a high after walloping Ngome from Tanzania 37-19 at the Nyuki handball courts in Zanzibar on Monday.

Brenda Ariviza, who bagged the coveted Most Valuable Player award after guiding the Water to defend the title last year, led from the front with eight goals in an entertaining encounter.

Cecilia Katheu contributed six goals for the Nairobi-based side. Others who scored for the regional giants are Gladys Chilo (five goals), Faith Mikhala and Brenda Lunyagi (four each), Tracy Awino (three), Merina Andala and Michelle Oyoo (two apiece) and Melvin Akinyi, Mercy Nasumba and Elizabeth Kemei (one each).

Semeni Mlanzi was Ngome's highest scorer with seven goals followed by Mariam Teresa (four).

"It was all about teamwork that made us win our opening match. I'm also delighted to be the top scorer," said Ariviza.

Nairobi Water Queens team manager Caroline Kusa said they played well but will have to improve on their defense going forward.

The annual tournament started on Sunday with Kenya's National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) sweeping aside hosts Nyuki 37-22 in the men's category.

Timothy Kirimi scored the most goals for the Kenyan heavyweights with seven. William Muli notched six goals, Robert Maranga and John Wante (four), Christian Georgia (three), Peter Chiunda, Snox Collins, Nicholas Okore and Thodosia (two apiece) and Clinton Maiko, Cylus Mukhanji and Francis Sande (one each).