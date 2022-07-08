Handball: Kenya pull out of African tourney

Kenya men's handball team will not compete in the African Championship that gets underway on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi said their efforts to get facilitation from the government hit a snag and they will therefore miss the competition.

"We have no choice but to skip the event. We might face penalties since we had confirmed participation but we will wait for communication from African Handball Confederation," said Omondi.

The team, under Coach Peter Mwathi had been drawn in Pool 'B' together with Guinea, Gabon and Algeria.

Kenya participated in the last event that was held in Tunisia in 2020 and finished 11th in the 12- team event.

Defending champions Egypt headline Pool 'A' alongside Cameron and Morocco while Pool 'C' has Tunisia, Cape Verde and Nigeria.

Angola, Senegal, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo are in Pool 'D'.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Water pair of Brenda Musambai and Mitchelle Adhiambo are among 42 participants who completed their Level 'D' Coaching Course under International Handball Federation (IHF) Hungarian instructor Zoltan Marczink on Thursday.

The week-long course was conducted at Strathmore University in Nairobi.

Other players who took part in the course are former Kenya Defence Forces player Alexina Ambani and National Cereals and Produce Board experienced goalkeeper Regina Waithera.

Nairobi Water team manager Carolyne Kusa was also in attendance.

Marczink was in the country in March to conduct Level 'C' coaching Course.