Handball: Kenya play for respect in Cairo

Kevin Imo (centre) leads teammates in a workout 

Kevin Imo (centre) leads teammates in a workout during the national handball team training session at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on January 12, 2024 ahead of Africa Senior Cup of Nations set for January 17 to 27 in Cairo, Egypt.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Kenya men’s handball team play Cameroon Tuesday in a classification match of the African Senior Cup of Nations Championship after losing their final Pool ‘D’ match against Nigeria 32-23 in Cairo on Sunday.

Kenya, who are returning to the event having last featured in 2020 in Tunisia, had lost their opening two ties against Tunisia (59-18) and Angola (48-20). Cameroon finished third in Pool ‘B’ after recording one win against Congo (25-21).

Nicholas Okore (six goals) ,Timothy Kirimi (four), Gideon Mulwa and Brian Wakhuka (both three) emerged as top scorers for Kenya, while Ani Obinna (nine) Yusuf Faruk (seven) and Mohammad Anas (four) top-scored for the winners.

In the other matches played at the same time, Libya held their nerve to see off Gabon 25-24 in Pool ‘C’ while Guinea defeated Congo 25-22 in Pool ‘B’ as Rwanda beat Zambia 36-25 in Pool ‘A.’

After the pool matches on Sunday, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Guinea, Tunisia and Angola booked their place in the last eight. Monday is a rest day.

The tournament is an African qualifier for the 2025 World Men’s Handball Championship to jointly be hosted by Denmark, Croatia and Norway from January 9 to 27, 2025.

The top five nations at the Cairo tournament will qualify for the World Championship.

