Handball: KDF sides stroll past JKUAT

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) sides overpowered their opponents as they launched their title campaigns on a high during Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

KDF men's team beat Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 39-22, while their female counterparts edged the students 31-12.

Kevin Imo scored game high 11 goals as Isaac Kololi (7) top-scored for the winners. George Ogonda and Lewis Maraga netted eight and fives goals respectively for the losers.

Sarah Wasike and Sharon Chelule emerged top scorers for the soldiers with six goals each as Annete Barasa (4) and Esther Gathoni (3) replied for the losers.

In the women’s match, KDF were evidently the better side as they took charge from the first whistle.

Wasike, Chelule and Diana Karani dominated the proceedings, scoring at will with fast breaks to take a comfortable 10-1 lead.

KDF goalkeeper Susan Ndung'u was largely untested in the first half as the soldiers led 16-2 at the break.

On resumption, KDF continued with their dominance but the students improved in their ball handling skills as Gathoni, Barasa and Nelly Wangui combined well to reduce the deficit at 28-10.

However, KDF were in the class of their own as they completed the job at 31-12. JKUAT coach Kevin Mwangi said it's just a matter of time before they start winning.

“We are down but not out. We are building a team that I believe will ruffle feathers in the league. We have lost three matches but to good teams and I believe by the time we start to play other opponents we will be better,” said Mwangi.

JKUAT had earlier registered losses against back-to-back champions Nairobi Water 36-16 and National Cereals and Produce Board 29-12.

In other men’s results, Thika surrendered a 17-15 lead as they lost to newcomers National County Council Government (NCCG) 37-33 while General Service Unit beat Technical University of Kenya 36-26.

Vincent Odhiambo scored nine goals for NCCG while Cyrus Ongera scored seven goals for the visitors.