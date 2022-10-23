Handball: KDF recover to down KU

Former champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sunday survived an early scare from Kenyatta University (KU) before winning 26-22 in a Kenya Handball Federation men’s National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

KU led 12-10 at the breather, but KDF took advantage of their visibly fatigued opponents to win the match in the final eight minutes of play.

KU are competing in the ongoing Kenya University Sports Associations (KUSA) games.

KDF regular player Musa Munyasia said that the pep talk at the half time made all the difference.

“KU are a good side. They play very well but it’s unfortunate that they ran out of gas as the match was ending. Our defence in the first half was shaky, but we recovered in the second half and we carried the day,” said Munyasia.

Kevin Imo (5) and Morgan Simiyu (10) emerged top scorers for the forces side and the students respectively.

KDF and defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), who had earlier on defeated Spartans 41-10, are unbeaten from 13 matches.

The duo are joint top with 26 points, although NCPB enjoy a superior goal difference.

In other men’s results, General Service Unit (GSU) overwhelmed Inspired 40-23.

Christopher Mayiende netted eight goals for the paramilitary side, while Brian Barasa scored a game high 11 for losers.

In the women’s category, record champions Nairobi Water defeated KU 33-13 to maintain their winning streak.

Brenda Ariviza and Celine Wabuke emerged top scorers for the winners and losers with eight and five goals respectively.

KDF on other hand humiliated National County Council Government (NCCG) 45-7, while NCPB defeated Rising Stars 58-13.

KDF are second on the standings with 20 points from 11 matches, two points behind leaders Nairobi Water.