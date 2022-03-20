Handball: KDF, NCPB to clash in Super Cup final

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will on Saturday play champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in the final of the men’s Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

NCPB and KDF won their respective semi-finals matches on Sunday to qualify for the final.

The two sides will renew their rivalry after they met in the pool stage where Cereals had the final laugh with a deserved 26-24 win.

Cereals defeated General Service Unit (GSU) 24-14 in a low scoring first semi-final, before KDF came from behind to see off a stubborn Strathmore University 24-18 in another entertaining encounter.

Captain Timothy Kirimi and Brian Wakhuha netted five goals each for Cereals, while Christopher Mayende and Fauwick Opicho scored five and two goals to emerge top scorers for the losers.

Kelvin Imo (5) and Gideon Kiprotich (5) top scored for KDF as Previla Mihani and Widoluu Munywa scored four goals each for the varsity side.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi offered that the team gave away so many turn overs which their opponents took advantage of.

“We played well for the better part of the match and took a comfortable lead at some point, but we crumbled in the last 10 minutes. Our defence cracked and we were not tactically disciplined. Also my players' mental strength was wanting,' said Mwathi, who doubles up as the men’s national team coach.

In the women’s match played at the same venue, KDF held their nerve to see off Cereals 23-22.

With the win, the unbeaten KDF will play champions Nairobi Water on Saturday in the round robin format competition.

Nairobi Water are also unbeaten and lead the standings with four points, same as KDF, but the former have a superior goal difference.