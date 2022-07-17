Handball: KDF, NCPB shine in league matches

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men and women's teams Sunday won their respective matches during the Kenya Handball Federation National League to maintain their winning streak at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Defending champions NCPB men walloped National City Council Government (NCCG) 39-14, while their women’s counterparts defeated City Council 49-16.

KDF women whitewashed New Hope 52-3, while their men’s counterparts dismissed Young City 47-13.

The wins saw NCPB and KDF move joint second in the standings with 10 points from five matches, two points behind leaders Strathmore University who were not in action.

NCCG and New Hope are still searching for their first wins of the season. New Hope coach Peter Mwathi said there is growth despite the loss.

“The players can’t hear and for them to score three goals against last season runners up, their efforts should be noted. But again we didn’t register to participate in the league to win, but to expose our players and pick experience so that when they go for International events they can perform well ,” said Mwathi.

Ulinzi's Kellion Otieno (right) takes a shot as Young City's Joel Musasia looks on during their Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on July 17, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Sarah Wasike (14) and Euphrasia Mukasia (9) emerged top scorers for KDF, while Florence Sanyisa, Ayen Deng and Hyrine Achieng scored one goal each for the losers.

In their match against Young City, KDF scored at will as their opponents took time to settle.

The Forces side comfortably took a 16-2 lead in the first 15 minutes of play as Felix Otieno impressed for Young City, but his effort counted for nothing as they trailed 22-5 at the breather.

Kevin Imo, Isaac Kololi and Frankline Kiplagat then combined well for KDF as they extended their lead to 42-10 thanks to their fast breaks.

Young City goalkeeper Mbevi Mtungi pulled a couple of saves as Joel Kiilu, Otieno and Danstone Shamallah bagged goals, but they still lost 47-13.

KDF coach Emmanuel Mutisya said the winning momentum was good.

“I’m happy both teams won and we just want to maintain that. The fixtures were relatively easy, but it was a good build up ahead of the upcoming matches,” said the former KDF player.