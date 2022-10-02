Handball: KDF hit Pippers to go joint top

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sunday went joint top of the Kenya Handball Federation men's Premier League table after they defeated University of Eldoret Pippers 40-21 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

KDF are level on top with National Cereals Produce Board (NCPB), with both sides on 22 points from 11 matches, though unbeaten Cereals enjoy a superior goal difference.

On-form Kevin Imo scored a game high 16 goals for the forces side, while Daniel Ombasa netted eight goals for the losers.

KDF team manager Yusuf Kipruto lauded the players for a superb display.

“It feels good to be at the top of the table unbeaten. Definitely the pressure is on since our rivals Cereals are also unbeaten, but that’s the beauty of the game,” said Kipruto.

Pipers assistant coach Nicholas Kiplagat said: “It’s unfortunate we have lost all our fixtures this weekend and the fact that we are yet to win a match doesn’t make it better, but we are hopeful of a better ending."

Third-placed Black Mamba with 18 points from 10 matches dispatched Spartan 48-20.

Paul Ondara (9) and Felix Kering (5) emerged top scorers for the winners and losers.

Spartan's poor start of the season continued after they went down to Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) 27-18 in their second match at the same venue.

Spartans are placed 15th and are winless from eight matches in the 19-team league.

Derrick Mwathi scored six goals for the students, while Brian Mwarome scored eight goals for the losers.

In the women’s matches, Net Navigators overpowered Kenyatta University 30-24.

Elizabeth Alungat (8) and Claire Wanyonyi (6) top scored for the winners and the varsity side.