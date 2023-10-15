Handball: KDF go top after Rangers win

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) moved to the top of Kenya Handball Federation women's National League standings after beating Rangers 43-21 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Rangers had whitewashed New Hope 50-11 in another fixture played earlier at the same venue.

Following the win, KDF have dislodged record champions Nairobi Water, who were not in action this weekend, from the top of the log.

KDF have 14 points from seven matches, two ahead of second-placed Nairobi Water while National Cereals and Produce Board who had earlier defeated Rising Stars 50-28 complete the top three positions.

KDF team manager Yusuf Kipkoech said they hope to go all the way and win the elusive title.

"We have always played second fiddle to our rivals Nairobi Water for a very long time. We hope to change the tide. We just want to keep the winning momentum and hopefully something will give at the end of the season," said the official.

Rangers assistant coach Musa Ndombi said three wins in four matches represents a good start to the season.

Carren Lutengeya (8), Sharon Mulei (8) and Eupharasia Mukasia (7) emerged top scorers for the soldiers in the match against Rising Stars while Belinda Mulongo (9) and Peris Musumba(6) scored for losers.