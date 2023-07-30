Handball: Inspired stun Strathmore University at Nyayo

Hospital Hill High School's Inspired Sunday shocked Strathmore University 32-31 during their Kenya Handball Federation men's National League match at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Inspired, who finished 15th in the 19-team league last season, led 19-17 at the break against Strathmore, who finished fourth last season.

Brian Wafula (10), Brian Barasa (9) and Brandon Baraza (6) emerged top scorers for Inspired, while Moses Oduor (8), Eshton Situma (5)and Mike Lotyam(5) were ranked top scorers for the students.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi conceded defeat, but quickly added that they are rebuilding.

"Most players cleared the university last season. I know it takes time to come up with a formidable squad, but I'm ready to go the long way to achieve this. It's just the first match and therefore we will make amends and hopefully come back better," said Mwathi.

Inspired coach Emmanuel Warule said, "This is really big for us. We hope to carry the same momentum to the East Africa Secondary Schools Games and win the title. Last year in Arusha we finished fourth but now we head to Rwanda as the national champions and hope to bag the title and if not, improve on last year's position. In the national league we definitely want to improve on our position."

In another other match, defending champions National Cereal and Produce Board (NCPB) dismissed Highway Secondary School's Hunters 38-12.

NCPB led 18-8 at the breather before the students managed to score only four goals in the second half.

Cereals coach Brian Mathews said it was good to start the season on a winning note.

"A good place to kick off the new season and we can only hope for the best. Definitely we are keen to defend the title," said Mathews.

Timothy Karimi (5), Morgan Simiyu (5) and William Malui (5) top-scored for Cereals, while Enock Omuse and Alex Tonkei both scored three goals for Hunters.