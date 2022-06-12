Handball: Holders Nairobi Water off to winning start

Champions Nairobi Water launched their women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League title defence with 36-16 win over Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

The back-to-back champions handed the students their second loss of the season that got underway on Saturday. JKUAT lost to National Cereals and Produce Board 12-29 on Saturday.

Nairobi Water new signings Nelly Patience from JKUAT, Millicent Nyongesa from Nanyuki and Camilla Ndiema, who switched from volleyball made their debuts.

Ndiema was part of the Nairobi Water team which participated in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League before it was disbanded early this year.

Brenda Musambai, Brenda Ariviza and Cecilia Katheu all scored seven goals each for the winners, while Annette Barasa (7) and Cathrine Ketapo scored six goals for the losers.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said their objective was to defend the title.

“The new signings were impressive especially the goalkeeper(Patience). The pressure is always on when you are the champion. We expect stiff competition from our rivals Kenya Defence Forces since last season they gave us a run for our money and I believe they will be unstoppable again this season but we are well prepared,” said Ochieng.

In the men’s results, Young City suffered their second defeat at the hands of Black Mamba after losing 40-14.

Young City, the national men’s deaf team had one Saturday lost to newcomers Nairobi City Council Government (NCCG) 26-19.

Sydney Omondi scored for13 goals for Mamba , while Danstan Shamala scored four goals for Young City.

Last year runners up Strathmore University defeated NCCG 31-13 in the other result.

Bryan Nyongesa (6) and Vincent Odhiambo (4) emerged top scorers for the students and NCCG respectively.