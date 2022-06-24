Handball: GSU face stern Strathmore test

General Service Unit (GSU) good start to the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League will be on line when they tackle Strathmore University at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

GSU recorded wins against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 27-21 and Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 36-26 in recent matches.

GSU, who defied odds to finish fourth last season, having made a maiden appearance in the league in 2019, come up against a side that finished second last year and are also unbeaten this season.

The students got a walkover against Makueni Bees, beat National City Council Government (NCCG) 31-13, before they walloped Young City 45-15.

The students start as favourites if past encounters are anything to go by but GSU captain Raphael Chege said history will count for nothing.

“They have had a good record against us but this is a new season. Just like them, we are unbeaten. Definitely one team will lose, but we don’t want to be the ones to concede,” said Chege.

Strathmore won 46-14 in their last meeting last season.

In the other men’s matches, Black Mamba play NCCG, reigning champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) welcome Thika while Buccaneers battle Makueni Bees.

In the women’s matches, back-to-back champions Nairobi Water play New Hope while NCCG will lock horns with Amazon.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said they will not underrate their opponents who are new in the league.

“Every match is important to us. Sometimes I’m not keen on the final result, but on how the team has played,” said Ochieng.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nairobi Water v New Hope (9am)

Makueni Bees v Buccaneers (10:30)

NCC v Amazon (12pm)

Black Mamba v NCC (1:30pm)

Strathmore v GSU (3pm)

Thika v NCPB (4:30pm)

Sunday

GSU v Young City (9am)

NCC v TUK(10:30am)

KDF v Thika (12pm)

Black Mamba v JKUAT (1:30pm)

Strathmore v Buccaneers (3pm)